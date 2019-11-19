Nancy Sue Wiswall 1946-2019

Nancy Sue Wiswall, 73, of Rocheport Mo., went to be with the Lord on November 17, 2019.

Nancy Sue Wiswall was born May 15, 1946 in Howard County, Mo., a daughter of Wallace and Mary Lou (Daly) Peacher. Nancy was a graduate of Harrisburg High School. On June 11, 1965, she married the love of her life, Jim Wiswall, in Rocheport, Mo. Jim preceded her in death on April 27, 1999. Nancy worked as a post master in Prairie Home, Mo. She was an employee of the United States Postal Service for 20 years.

Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren in their activities. She was an inspiration to many living out her faith daily. Nancy had an infectious smile and was loved by all that knew her. She will be dearly missed by friends and family.

Survivors include three children, Greg (Gina) Wiswall of Columbia, Mo., Kim (John) Bailey of New Franklin, Mo. and Trisha (Patrick) McClung of Columbia, Mo.; seven grandchildren, Landon Wiswall, Mason Bailey, Delanie Wiswall, Carter Bailey, Avery Wiswall, Ella McClung, and Reed McClung; and three siblings, Fran Johnson of Harrisburg, Mo., Gary (Sherry) Peacher and Donnie Peacher, both of Columbia, Mo. In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Ray Peacher.

A graveside service honoring the life of Mrs. Wiswall will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Smith Chapel Cemetery in Rocheport, Mo., with Pastor Jamie Page officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home of Fayette.