Perry Dean Lane 1962-2019

Perry Dean Lane, son of the late Delmar Lane and Ruth Edwards Lane, was born on January 8, 1962, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri and departed this life on November 17, 2019, at his residence in Dexter, Missouri, at the age of 57.

Mr. Lane was an insurance agent with American National Insurance in Dexter for 13 years. He was a member of the Dexter Elks. He was an official, referee, and umpire for numerous athletic associations, including the Missouri State High School Activities Association. Most recently he umpired girls’ softball in the southeast Missouri area; he had also officiated many high school boys’ basketball, football, and baseball games, as well as Division I and Division II athletic events. He enjoyed playing golf, especially at Bella Vista in Arkansas. He was also a member of the Fox Haven Country Club and had been a member at the Hidden Trails Country Club as well as the Malden Country Club. He enjoyed boating with his family on Lake Wappapello. After graduating from Richland High School in 1980, he was signed to pitch at the University of Missouri in Columbia. He was also a member of the MU Alumni Association.

On June 10, 1989, in Fayette Missouri, he was united in marriage to Rhonda Kreutzer. Mrs. Lane survives of their home in Dexter.

In addition to his wife, Rhonda, he is survived by three daughters, Andrea Thacher and husband Kyle of Boonville, Missouri, Kerri Lane of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Darcie Lane of O’Fallon, Missouri; by his brother, Tim Lane of Dexter, Missouri; by two sisters, Connie Wyant and husband Ray of LaBelle, Florida, and Cherie Chapman and husband Harold of Columbia, Missouri; and by two grandsons, Sam and Will Thacher.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Lane.

Friends may visit with the family at the Dexter Elks Lodge on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks all memorial contributions be made to the 18 Fore Life, c/o Scott Kruse, 705 Laurie Circle, Dexter, Missouri 63841.