Thomas Clatworthy 1940-2019

Thomas Clatworthy, 79, passed away in Columbia, Mo. on November 14, 2019.

Thomas Earl (Tom) Clatworthy was born in Fayette Mo. on January 20, 1940, the son of Urlyss and Jane (Hammer) Clatworthy. Tom graduated from Fayette High School. Following graduation Tom served his country. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed aboard carriers USS Princeton and USS Ranger. After being honorably discharged, Tom attended Central Methodist College, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in history. After graduation Tom worked as a social worker in Howard County, in the administration at Keller Hospital. He also worked for the social security administration in Independence, Mo., retiring in 2012. Tom enjoyed collecting antiques and researching genealogy for his family and friends. He had a very kind heart, often helping those in need.

He leaves behind a nephew Rob (Bobbi) Clatworthy of Columbia Mo.; two nieces, Pam (Jeff) Upton of Lee’s Summit Mo. and Cindy Schluckebier of Independence Mo. Tom is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Clatworthy.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Howard County Genealogical Society, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy 5 & 240 N., Fayette, Mo. 65248.