Slow start dooms Harrisburg

Baylie Combs scored 17 points for Harrisburg in a 76-33 loss to Southern Boone on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The Eagles jumped out to a 32-7 lead which included a 17-0 first quarter run. Kailey Franklin made a pair of 3-pointers, which were the only Harrisburg points in the first quarter.

After struggling to either pass or drive the ball inside the 3-point line during the early run, the Bulldogs worked to get some better looks in the second and third quarters. Harrisburg scored six of its eight second-quarter points from the free-throw line.

Zoe Carr had the first two buckets of the second half for Harrisburg and Combs scored ten points as Harrisburg outscored Southern Boone 15-13 to end the third quarter.

“At halftime, we drew some things up and I think in the third quarter we put our best foot forwards, settled into a rhythm and started making some things happen,” Harrisburg coach Ryan Richardson said. “But when you get down 20-plus points, it’s hard to see the light at the end of the hole there and crawl yourself out.”

Carr finished with five points, six rebounds and two assists. Combs had seven rebounds and three steals. Brecca Thornhill scored five points.

The Eagles opened the fourth quarter with a 13-0 run.

“We continued to make some of the same mistakes, but they exposed us in some ways that we know we need to get better at now,” Richardson said.