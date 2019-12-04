James Louis Bryant, Jr. 1934 – 2019

James Louis Bryant, Jr., 85, of Fayette, MO and formerly of Higbee, MO and Springfield, IL, passed away November 16, 2019 at the Fayette Caring Center. James was born in Athens, IL on June 13, 1934 a son of James Louis Bryant, Sr. and Lucille Catherine Weicker Bryant. He was employed as a road grader operator in Springfield prior to his retirement and moving to Missouri. James enjoyed riding horses, throwing horse shoes and butterfinger blizzards. He is survived by two daughters, Peggy (John) Marx and Debra (Eddy) Sanders; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Donald Bryant and his former wife, Mary Lou Bryant. A private family burial will take place a later date at the Higbee City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com. Arrangements entrusted to Carr-Yager Funeral Home, Fayett