Daple Walden 1934-2020

Rural Glasgow resident, Daple Walden, 85, passed away suddenly at her home on February 6, 2020.

Daple Emilie Walden was born October 30, 1934 at the homeplace in Chariton County, Mo., a daughter to the late Gerhardt and Emilie (Linneman) Linneman. Daple attended Glasgow High School. On April 4, 1956, she married Joseph C. Walden in Kansas City, Mo. Together, they enjoyed over 45 years of marriage up until Mr. Walden’s death on January 14, 2002. Daple worked for H&R Block in Fayette, preparing taxes for 25 years. Daple was a devout Lutheran and member of Salem Lutheran Church in Forest Green. She was a member and former secretary of the Ladies Evening Group. Daple spent many hours quilting with her friends at church for missions. Daple was very passionate and loving towards her family. She would often cook a favorite meal for family members whenever they visited. Daple’s love and spunky personality will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Survivors include her son, Kevin (Teri) Walden of Columbia, Mo.; five grandchildren, Bridgett (Russell) Bonen of Armstrong, Mo., Gary (Jessica) Kallmeyer of Salisbury, Mo., Michael (Becky) Kallmeyer of Huntsville, Mo., Esme (Tyler) Schuster of Columbia, Mo., and Cody Walden of Columbia, Mo.; 10 great-grandchildren: Alex & Gabe; Morgan, Ava & Jacob; Slade, Nadia, Brody, Dylan & Jagger. Daple is also survived by a daughter-in-law, M. Michelle (Kallmeyer) Kendrick. In addition to her parents and husband, Daple was preceded in death by her son, Gary Kallmeyer, Sr., special friend, Dale Strodtman, sister, Dorothy West, and nephew, Sanford Frank West.

A funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Walden will be 11 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church in Forest Green, with Pastor Noah Burgdorf officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Salem Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Glasgow.