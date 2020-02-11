Slater takes New Franklin to the wire in rematch By The Fayette Advertiser | February 11, 2020 | 0 PROTECTED CONTENT Please enter your login information to view this article. Username Password Login Lost your password? Username and Password Help Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you. Email Submit ← Back Posted in Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Falcons get balanced scoring in loss February 11, 2020 | No Comments » Falcons best Tigers as Schleeter scores 1,000th point February 11, 2020 | No Comments » Salmon and New Franklin hold off Slater February 11, 2020 | No Comments » Gibson scores a career-high 37 points in senior night win February 11, 2020 | No Comments » Bottomley’s record throw highlights week in sports at CMU February 11, 2020 | No Comments »