Mary Ann Cunningham 1935-2020

Martha Jackson Schrader, 93, of Boonville passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 surrounded by family at Ashley Manor Care Center in Boonville, Missouri.

Martha was born December 14, 1926 in Boonville, Missouri, the daughter of Stephen Woodson Jackson and Lora Emma Fahrner. She graduated from Laura Speed Elliott High School in1945 and attended MacMurry College for Women, Jacksonville, Illinois. She married David Welling Pric e of Pampa, Texas on October 8, 1946 and had three children Martha Jean Price, Nancy Price Schler, and David Thomas Price. Martha remarried Charles H. Schrader of Boonville on August 23, 1969 and had one son Charles Earl Schrader III.

Martha worked as an Interior Decorator, Secretary to Marvin Thomas, principal, at David Barton School, Administrative Assistant to President at Kemper Military School and College, Office Manager at Bimet Corporation, and assistant at Boonville Cable T.V. She was a lifelong member of Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church of Boonville, Missouri, an active member in P.E.O., Women’s Club, Bridge Club, and National Secretaries Association. She loved planting her flowers, bird watching, oil painting, yard work and craft projects.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen W. and Lora Jackson, husband David Price in 1971, brother Steve (W) Jackson in 1999 and husband Charles (Gus) Schrader in 2006. She is survived by her sister Doris Maurine Snedeker of Illinois, daughter, Martha Jean Price Solomon, daughter, Nancy Elizabeth (Larry) Schler, and sons David Thomas (Sherry) Price and Charles Earl (Sarah) Schrader. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation for Martha was from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday February 28, at Howard Funeral Home. Funeral services was at 11 A.M. Friday 28 at Howard Funeral Home with Dan Faust officiating. Burial followed in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Ashley Manor Care Center and P.E.O. Chapter GO. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.