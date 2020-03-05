Lowell Eaton 1946-2020

Well-known Harrisburg and Howard County, MO resident, Lowell Eaton, 73, passed away March 3, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO surrounded by his loving family.

William Lowell Eaton was born in Fayette, MO on November 26, 1946, a son to the late Jack and Zeda (Railton) Eaton. Lowell graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1964. He received his BS in Physical Education at Warrensburg and then furthered his education earning a Masters Degree in Guidance Counseling from Lincoln University. On June 5, 1971, he married the love of his life, Suzie Bender in El Dorado Springs, MO. Together they’ve enjoyed nearly 49 years of marriage.

Lowell started his teaching career in 1970 at Otterville, MO where he coached both boys and girls in all sports. In 1974 he returned to Harrisburg and for 26 years coached and served as the Guidance Counselor. Whether it be through his ability to coach, offer advice, smile, or make people laugh with his quick wit, Coach Eaton had a profound and lasting effect on all his students at Harrisburg. Lowell was active within the Harrisburg and Howard County communities, holding many positions in organizations and serving in various capacities. He was probably best known for the title of Howard County Presiding Commissioner, a job he held with honor for 12 years. Lowell was president of the Bulldog Foundation and an active member of the Harrisburg Christian Church.

He was a St. Louis Cardinal fan and truly loved all things athletic, especially the Harrisburg Bulldogs. He enjoyed farming, traveling, fishing, hunting, playing cards, golfing, gambling, and his beloved bird dogs. Lowell will be deeply missed, but his legacy and memory will live on, through his family, friends, and the countless number of students he had a positive impact on.

Survivors include his wife, Suzie Eaton of Harrisburg, MO; son, Scott (Kimberly) Eaton of Harrisburg, MO; daughter, Jacqueline (Jeff) Wardrip of Harrisburg, MO; six grandchildren, Lydia, Vivian, Audrey, and Willow Eaton, and Bender and Beau Wardrip; a sister, Debbie (Danny) Drane of Harrisburg; sister-in-law, Judy (Alex) Alexiou of Jefferson City, and brothers-in-law, Butch (Kathy) Bender of Kansas City and Tom (Tina) Bender of Kansas City. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Eaton will be held at 3 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Harrisburg Middle School Gym, with Pastor John Gillman officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 PM, two hours before the service at the gym. Burial will

follow the services at the Harrisburg City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the Harrisburg Lions Club immediately following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Eaton Family Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy. 5 & 240 N., Fayette, MO 65248.